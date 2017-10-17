BlueGranite
Employees say:
“The management team really cares about the employees here; managers respond very well to our suggestions, and they are very approachable. Being part of a smaller organization, I feel I can really make a difference in the company and help grow the business.”
“Functional areas intersect to form strategic objectives. Team members can help within any functional area to help achieve these strategic objectives. For example, a consulting team member might play a role within account leadership to build a trusted relationship with a client via a project engagement. That same person could work within technology leadership to share insights on a new technology tool or approach that could be repeated across other clients or engagements. And that person could help with brand leadership by creating a blog post highlighting this new capability for our team.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|U.S. Employees
|37
|HQ Location
|Portage, Mich.
|Revenue
|6605794