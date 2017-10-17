Blue Beyond Consulting
Employees say:
“Blue Beyond is an amazing workplace. We encourage authenticity, and personal and professional growth. Our executive team is transparent, which gives me a sense of safety and security.”
“The way we build relationships within the company is truly special. Our CEO and CFO go to great lengths to make each individual member of the team feel seen, valued, and heard. They also create many unique opportunities, outside of specific work contexts, for us to get to know one another, share unique experiences, and have genuine fun together. Blue Beyond clearly values community and connectedness, and it is seen in the way we support one another inside and outside the office.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|U.S. Employees
|22
|HQ Location
|Castro Valley, Calif.
|Revenue
|4897000