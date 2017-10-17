ALKU
Employees say:
“Here at ALKU there is no such thing as working individually. Everyone here is a team player and is always here for one another. I love having such a strong team who I can always count on.”
“In our company, we throw stress balls around and ride scooters while on the phone. Some people even practice their golf skills! This company uses any method possible to ease anxiety/stress and keep a calm yet fun environment. I love that operations are seated with sales/recruiting. We can hear what one another is working on and pipe in. This company is unlike anywhere I have ever worked. I changed careers to be here.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|U.S. Employees
|91
|HQ Location
|Andover, Mass.
|Revenue
|117010770