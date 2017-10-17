Acceleration Partners
Employees say:
“I’ve never worked for a company that provides multiple WEEKLY avenues to provide positive or negative feedback about my job, the company, or the week. They truly do care about happy employees and do everything they can to make sure they help.”
“AP is a very unique workplace. All employees are work remotely, and the majority of employees are women. It is a wonderful environment that supports work/life balance. They emphasis the importance of being present in both your personal and professional life and ensure that the company culture and core values are aligned.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|U.S. Employees
|59
|HQ Location
|Needham, Mass.
|Revenue
|11867000