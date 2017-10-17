5
Employees say:
“Our president writes an incredible letter to the company each month that provides real insight into our business and our strengths and weaknesses, and displays incredible vulnerability to our entire team.”
“On top of the atmosphere at the office, once a month we have an event called ‘Leadership Coffee Talk.’ This is an event for ALL employees that consists of team building, dream building, sales training, and life coaching with professional speakers. Other companies offer things like this to upper and maybe middle management groups, but here at 5, everyone gets the opportunity to grow as an employee and as a person.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|U.S. Employees
|29
|HQ Location
|Irving, Texas
|Revenue
|8966000