Zendesk
Employees say:
“Zendesk is truly a special place. We are surrounded by talented people who are all unique in their own way. Employees want to work together, collaborate, brainstorm, laugh, and help each other and the community around us.”
“Uniquely among places I’ve worked, everyone and everything at Zendesk is people first. The status quo is that happy people do good work and encourage happy customers, so a lot of resources are dedicated to making people feel welcome, secure, and supported. This is an official policy, sure, but it’s not just that; it’s a philosophy and it’s one that everyone buys into.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|829
|HQ Location
|San Francisco
|Revenue
|208800000000