Xactly
Employees say:
“The atmosphere and people make this place a great workplace. Xactilians show kindness, care, hard work, devotion, and drive, which makes this place unique. It is hard to find companies where the atmosphere feels like this. I’m proud to be a Xactilian!”
“The leadership of our company is excellent —they demonstrate deep concern for the employees and work especially hard to create and maintain an environment that reflects the core values of the organization. People feel valued and treated with respect. We work hard but don’t take ourselves too seriously—there is laughter and teamwork.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|338
|HQ Location
|San Jose, Calif.
|Revenue
|95461000