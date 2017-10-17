WillowTree
Employees say:
“The community and culture in the office is astounding. Everyone is friendly and enthusiastic about the work they do. People here are generous with their knowledge and time, and make others feel extremely welcome.”
“Our core values are actually important to how we do our day-to-day work. Other places I’ve worked, their core values did not seem to have a direct impact on how people do their jobs. At WillowTree, they’ve put a ton of thought into what our core values should be, and those values are emphasized heavily at every level of the company.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|187
|HQ Location
|Charlottesville, Va.
|Revenue
|20600000