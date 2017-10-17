Walker & Dunlop
Employees say:
“In my 18 years of working, I have never seen a CEO like Willy Walker. He is involved in the day-to-day activities of the company and willing to share information with his employees. He is selfless, approachable, and a great leader.”
“As we continue to grow, management makes a real effort to continue and maintain a small-company feel. You are made to feel cared about and offered help when it is needed. You are also offered training and opportunities so that you can advance within the company.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|U.S. Employees
|602
|HQ Location
|Bethesda, Md.
|Revenue
|575275616