Venterra Realty Management Company
Employees say:
“I think the focus that Venterra puts on work/life balance and how to create a better way of doing things is pretty unique. I never knew a company could care so much about its employees outside of work before coming here.”
“Venterra really tries to make employees feel like they have a voice and that their contributions to the organization are recognized. They have multiple programs that allow us to speak up and give suggestions and even earn extra income for doing so!”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|U.S. Employees
|429
|HQ Location
|Houston
|Revenue
|194424264