Torch Technologies

“My company is 100% employee-owned, and the senior leadership goes out of its way to make this a place where people are proud to work. It attracts people of talent and character.”
“Our commitment to the community to give back a portion of what we have been so blessed to receive sets us apart. Our contributions of time, talent, and funds to Torch Helps, Torch in Action, and STEPs (Society of Torch Emerging Professionals) shows that we as individuals and as a company are invested in our community. We want to share our success with those around us because we know and love our community.”
|Professional Services
|651
|Huntsville, Ala.
|293708453