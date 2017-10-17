Thumbtack
Employees say:
“Thumbtack is truly a unique company. Radical transparency, smart and humble colleagues, huge opportunity, fast growth, and a clear vision make this a once-in-a-lifetime work opportunity.”
“Everyone here has a genuine desire to help the company move forward and everyone around them succeed. It is impressive to watch the consistent and daily drive to get projects and milestones completed. In addition to working hard, the people here also love each other. It is the first workplace I have seen that is void of unhealthy competition, cliques, or social groups or any kind of discrimination. From the leadership down to the frontline support, everyone enjoys everyone else’s company.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|559
|HQ Location
|San Francisco
|Revenue
|-