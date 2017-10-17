The Trade Desk
Employees say:
“There’s a focus at every level of the company—executive leadership to individual contributors—on building trust and empathy. We talk a lot about this, organize around it, design processes to encourage it, and spend money to make sure it happens.”
“The Trade Desk is a place where the people believe in a bigger calling of changing the way advertising happens and making it better and more efficient for everyone—advertisers and consumers alike. It feels like a movement, and we operate like the most functional family you’ve ever met. We live and work to support each other and our mutual success. I love working here!”
Company Info
|Industry
|U.S. Employees
|441
|HQ Location
|Ventura, Calif.
|Revenue
|202900000