The Patron Spirits Company
Employees say:
“PSC is a great company with a core family environment that fosters autonomy as well as collaboration to get to the end goals. We all work extremely hard to ensure we do not let any of our colleagues down and we all succeed together as a team.”
“This is an amazing place to work. I feel that every individual has been hand selected to help drive this company forward. They are open to new innovative ideas and concepts that will drive business. It is a very lean company that emphasizes forward thinking. Everyone has a great deal of responsibility and feels as though their role plays a huge part in the overall success of the company.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|U.S. Employees
|147
|HQ Location
|Las Vegas
|Revenue
|-