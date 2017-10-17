Squarespace
Employees say:
“One of the important characteristics of prospective hires is that they fit the culture – driven, open to ideas, inquisitive, accepting of differences while able to work with others who share these traits in a highly collaborative environment.”
“I love to work at Squarespace because it provides great work – personal life balance, amazing perks, and freedom over your work/projects (meaning, nobody is supervising you if you know what you are doing). Also, it is a real pleasure to work among talented individuals as knowledge that you pick up from other individuals is just tremendous.”
