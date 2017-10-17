Shawmut Design and Construction
Employees say:
“This is a truly collaborative environment. Everyone comes to work everyday ready to give their all and contribute to the overall success of the company. Shawmut is quickly growing, however it has a small-company feel with big-company resources.”
“This is a 100% employee owned company and you can feel the interest and care that fellow coworkers have in your success as an individual and team player. This creates a very supportive and motivating work atmosphere, which makes me proud to be a part of the Shawmut culture. Here, you are recognized for your unique skills and contributions as a person—you are not just a number.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|U.S. Employees
|989
|HQ Location
|Boston
|Revenue
|1316000000