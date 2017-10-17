Sentinel Technologies
Employees say:
“The executives treat you as family, which is typically rare in the corporate world. Your accomplishments are genuinely appreciated and celebrated and there is an open-door policy to go to any level of management for help with any type of situation.”
“I have always felt Sentinel is like family and we can count on each other. I still feel that way after many years of employment and I believe culture that comes from the leadership is unique in the industry. This is very likely the reason that we have many people with many years at Sentinel and I am very proud of that.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|444
|HQ Location
|Downers Grove, Ill.
|Revenue
|195315000