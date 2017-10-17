SECURA Insurance
Employees say:
“SECURA doesn’t look for cookie-cutter employees. There is wonderful diversity and eccentricity in our workforce. The common thread is that people are good-natured, emotionally and professionally intelligent, passionate, and energetic.”
“The emphasis placed on work/life balance truly creates a wonderful tone in the workplace. Because associates are encouraged to balance the two, I feel as though associates are happier and are excited to come to work everyday.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|U.S. Employees
|717
|HQ Location
|Appleton, Wisc.
|Revenue
|585728852