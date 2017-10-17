Scorpion
Employees say:
“Scorpion is a great place to work and unlike any other place I’ve worked. It takes on large tasks and challenges and helps its employees reach their own personal goals while reaching business goals as well.”
“Our company goes above and beyond. We push the standard. We don’t accept just ‘okay’. We are always looking to do things better than we are currently doing them. Our company is always innovating and growing. We work really hard, but we have fun while we do it. We care about each other like family. We are kind and we work together to accomplish amazing things.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|U.S. Employees
|414
|HQ Location
|Valencia, Calif.
|Revenue
|120000000