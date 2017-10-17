Roth Staffing Companies
Employees say:
“The company lives out its purpose “to make life better for the people we serve.” Everything we do is based on doing the right thing. The culture is championed by coworkers, which makes the soul of the company even stronger.”
“From the top executives all the way down through the ranks, everyone cares about one another and the company’s success. We have a greater calling than just putting our time in and collecting our paychecks. We truly want to make life better for everyone around us.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|U.S. Employees
|611
|HQ Location
|Orange, Calif.
|Revenue
|332000000