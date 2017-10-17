Prometheus Real Estate Group
Employees say:
“At Prometheus you feel like you are part of a family, you have opportunity to influence change, and really have a voice. I am excited to come to work every day and be with people who love their job!”
“The culture and energy here make it a great place to work. Everyone feels this is a special place deep inside themselves. We care about each other, our neighbors, and those around us. Our charitable donations of time and money truly make our area a better place to live.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|U.S. Employees
|504
|HQ Location
|San Mateo, Calif.
|Revenue
|-