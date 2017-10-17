National MI
Employees say:
“I truly feel that the executive team fully cares about employee welfare. They celebrate our successes and contributions that help achieve company goals. I never feel I am just another cog in the wheel but that I am a valued member of the company.”
“Our culture and vision is embraced fully from the executives on down throughout the company, with collaboration at a higher level than I have ever experienced in my career! I am proud to work for a company that executes on superior service to our customers at all levels and that embraces feedback and ideas for ongoing improvements.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|U.S. Employees
|284
|HQ Location
|Emeryville, Calif.
|Revenue
|-