Limeade
Employees say:
“I love that we live our values. They’re literally woven in everything we do. In fact you’ll hear people say them in the hallway: ‘Way to OWN IT!’ ‘We’re a team!’ ‘Anything is possible!’ ”
“Limeade really buys what it’s selling. Employee well-being is such a HUGE focus here and it shines through from the executive leadership team, all the way down to lower-level managers. My manager and peers go out of their way on a regular basis to ensure that I’m doing well in all aspects of my life, not just work.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|190
|HQ Location
|Bellevue, Wash.
|Revenue
|-