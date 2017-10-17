KAST Construction
Employees say:
“The atmosphere is a good balance of work and play. The company has achieved tremendous growth while also maintaining its cultural foundation.”
“In general you can tell management really cares about trying to make the work environment special. They offer a lot of events to get everyone together outside of the office, which is really awesome. Also, I know KAST is big on promoting within, which is a good motivator and really makes you want to strive to prove yourself.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|U.S. Employees
|209
|HQ Location
|West Palm Beach, Fla.
|Revenue
