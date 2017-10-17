Intuitive Research and Technology
Employees say:
“Executives greatly invest in employees and customers here. Employees are urged to constantly learn, train, and equip themselves to grow throughout their tenure. The company has a genuine sense of care and compassion for all employees.”
“Intuitive puts a lot of effort into building and maintaining a positive corporate culture that emphasizes community, ethics, and commitment to the people within the organization. This culture makes you feel like part of a team or family, not just an employee punching a clock.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Engineering
|U.S. Employees
|339
|HQ Location
|Huntsville, Ala.
|Revenue
|271314026