Integrated Project Management Company
Employees say:
“The company is extremely open with communication about the company to all of the employees. Management wants their employees to succeed and is willing to put in the work to make sure their employees are able to succeed.”
“This company cares about the employees in every way. Creating a fun and caring culture is so important to them and that is rare. They put a lot of thought into each new hire to ensure they fit within our culture and have similar values. I believe this is why they have so many long-term employees.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|U.S. Employees
|154
|HQ Location
|Burr Ridge, Ill.
|Revenue
|32635201