Homeowners Financial Group USA

Employees say:
“It is so refreshing to work for a company that cares about its employees as people, lets the employees have fun at work, gives them work/life balance, loves giving back to the community, and lets employees feel like they make a difference.”
“Everyone is always available and friendly. From the CEO and other C-level staff down, there is always a willingness to say hi and make sure things are going well. From your first day to every day after, it seems as if all the employees care about who you are, what you do, and if they can assist in making things easier or better for you. This has developed a strong culture that actually feels like family.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|U.S. Employees
|385
|HQ Location
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Revenue
|-