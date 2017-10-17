Health Catalyst
Employees say:
“The culture here is unlike other companies I have worked at – there is no politicking or backstabbing. I can trust and assume that everyone is working with the best intent rather than other motivations.”
“We have humility and transparency as core values/operating principles and our leadership is an example of both (they walk the talk in both regards). I have never seen those values exemplified to the degree they are here and it contributes to all of us trying to live those principles, which creates for a terrific company culture.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|518
|HQ Location
|Salt Lake City
|Revenue
|-