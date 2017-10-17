Gusto
Employees say:
“We are a shoeless office and encourage our employees to come to work as their “true and authentic selves.” We have a “No ego” environment that fosters a collaborative community.”
“Gusto is a community of truly motivated, intelligent, and conscious people who work to foster a culture of trust, communication, humor, and even joy. People are valued here, and we really believe in each other. Mistakes are welcomed and learned from, and successes are celebrated. It doesn’t matter who gets credit, just that we worked together to do something awesome!”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|315
|HQ Location
|San Francisco
|Revenue
|-