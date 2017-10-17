Granite Properties
Employees say:
“The impact this company has had, and continues to have, on various community outreach programs chosen by Granite employees is remarkable. It’s part of the company’s DNA and is a testament to the leadership that continues to foster the Granite spirit!”
“The family atmosphere and the bond that we share with one another perpetuate loyalty and commitment to Granite goals and to everyone working within Granite. In times of stressful events or crisis, we all come together as one.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|U.S. Employees
|154
|HQ Location
|Plano, Texas
|Revenue
|182322000