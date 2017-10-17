Goldberg Segalla
Employees say:
“The culture is unique for a law firm. People have the opportunity to work hard and become great lawyers, but also have the luxury of working in an atmosphere that is not stressful and cutthroat.”
“It is built on the idea of hiring not just people who are good at their job, but people who are ‘good’ people in general. The firm continues to operate and grow with that principle as the cornerstone of its foundation, and it is blatantly apparent that this philosophy leads to success in its business and on a personal level with its employees.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|U.S. Employees
|755
|HQ Location
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|Revenue
|100000000