Gibbons P.C.
Employees say:
“The institution is greater than the sum of its parts. There is a feeling of being part of something bigger than yourself and your colleagues. And the level and quality of the work is high across the board.”
“One of the most unique characteristics of Gibbons is that everyone is unique. Many workplaces have a somewhat homogeneous employee population. And my experience is that quality of diversity of thinking styles as well as lifestyles adds a great deal of depth to our communications with each other, sparks innovation, and impacts final products and final outcomes in an unfailingly positive way.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|U.S. Employees
|320
|HQ Location
|Newark, N.J.
|Revenue
|102353000