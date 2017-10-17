Freese and Nichols
Employees say:
“Management leads by example—by acting according to our statements of mission, vision, and guiding principles. This behavior filters down to all levels of the organization and shapes our culture in a positive way.”
“FNI seems to be in the sweet spot where size, culture, and profit overlap. It’s a company that has a deep history and culture that has remained intact, despite recent growth and expansion to other markets. The bottom line is that FNI gets it. They invest in human capital to attract and keep talent, and workers are made to feel like more than a cog in the system.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|U.S. Employees
|640
|HQ Location
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Revenue
|129700000