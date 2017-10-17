ezCater
Employees say:
“We have strong, experienced leadership but also young hustling employees who are willing to learn from their coworkers and want to be a part of something special. Things are always changing but changing for the better.”
“Stefania [Mallett], the CEO, is the most inspiring and motivating leader I have ever been around. She cares about making the company successful and hitting our business goals, but she also cares about her individual employees and takes the time to get to know us. Working in customer service as an individual contributor, I am constantly surprised when she actually cares about how my job and my life are going.”
Company Info
|Industry
|-
|U.S. Employees
|193
|HQ Location
|Boston
|Revenue
|-