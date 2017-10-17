Evergreen Home Loans
Employees say:
“This is the best job I’ve ever had. The people here are so nice and supportive. It feels like a family, and that’s what makes our workplace unique. We really care about each other.”
“We are a family, and not only do our executives talk the talk, they walk the walk. Our president and CEO knows each and every one of us by name and talks to us individually on a regular basis. He always greets us by name in the hall, and he makes a point of getting to know new hires right when they start.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|U.S. Employees
|808
|HQ Location
|Bellevue, Wash.
|Revenue
|-