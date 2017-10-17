Elite SEM
Employees say:
“The leadership team truly cares about each person as an individual. The benefits and perks are nice, but it’s more of a feeling of knowing that you’ll be taken care of and that the leadership team will do right by you.”
“While free food, the unlimited-vacation and work-from-anywhere policies, and health insurance are fantastic perks, it’s the people that make this place special. Everyone in the company matters equally no matter your position or role. I learn new things every day, I’m challenged every day, and I absolutely love spending my day working with this amazing group of people. It’s very difficult to call this “work” when you love it so much.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|U.S. Employees
|170
|HQ Location
|New York City
|Revenue
|27000000