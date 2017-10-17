EKS&H
Employees say:
“This is an overwhelmingly positive and supportive environment. Coworkers at all levels work hard to help each other and ensure that we have the best opportunity to have fulfilling and challenging work, develop both personally and professionally.”
“Everybody here is very friendly, helpful, competent, encouraging. I’m greeted with a smile and “Hi!” in the mornings; colleagues hold the hallway door and the elevator doors open; complete strangers knew my name on my first day. Things like this did not happen at my last job.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|U.S. Employees
|647
|HQ Location
|Denver
|Revenue
|99574000