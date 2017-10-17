Edmunds
Employees say:
“This company believes and cares about each individual. They are always finding ways to recognize people for the job well done. They also create opportunities to do a great job.”
“The company culture sets it apart from any other employer I’ve ever worked for. There is a very clear feeling of inclusiveness in decision-making and strategy, and contributions of ideas are often shared between members of our senior management. Excellent work is recognized, and opportunities for professional growth and advancement are offered as well. It’s a truly great place to be each day!”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|699
|HQ Location
|Santa Monica, Calif.
|Revenue
|-