Dixon Schwabl
Employees say:
“Fun and celebration are among Dixon Schwabl’s core values, and we really live up to them. Lauren Dixon, CEO, and Mike Schwabl, president, encourage everyone to have fun, do great work, and be stewards to our community.”
“Management is invested in its employees here like no place I’ve ever worked. They take their employees’ professional development personally, and it shows on a regular basis with consistent recognition of good work, feedback for improvement, and general conversation about where an individual wants to go.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|U.S. Employees
|120
|HQ Location
|Victor, N.Y.
|Revenue
|76000000