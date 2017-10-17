DiscoverOrg
Employees say:
“DiscoverOrg is a great place to work because there is a ton of opportunity for advancement, and the executive team adheres to inclusive values that make employees feel valued.”
“Culture- I have worked in small, medium, and Fortune 200 companies- none have the culture or work hard, play hard environment, that truly starts from the top down, that DiscoverOrg has. They promote based on performance and attitude, not tenure, and are constantly hiring the brightest people to surround our team with. I engage with my CEO on a weekly basis and he is genuinely interested in my perspective.”
Company Info
|Industry
|U.S. Employees
|353
|HQ Location
|Vancouver, Wash.
|Revenue
