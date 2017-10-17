CyberArk
Employees say:
“The culture is amazing. Where else would you hear a CEO say that he wants employees to be “proud, but humble”? I’m so glad that I’m able to bring my value system into work, and make it part of who I am at work, not just at home.”
“The company culture is unique. Management takes an “all hands on deck” approach and isn’t afraid to get their hands dirty. You do not feel a separation between executives, management, and individual contributors. It is truly a team approach where everyone is working toward a common goal—the company’s success.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|322
|HQ Location
|Newton, Mass.
|Revenue
|216600000