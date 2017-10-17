Credera
Employees say:
“The people here are incredible. Our core values are not lip service…they are lived out in every person I’ve met here at Credera. The character of our people truly sets Credera apart, and I feel very fortunate to get to work here.”
“The heart of this company, the desire to do what is right, both for our clients and our employees, is unlike any other company I’ve worked for. Things like that are often said, but when they become difficult or even just inconvenient, the directive changes. Here at Credera, the right thing is done, and we are encouraged to do the right thing, no matter how difficult it is to do.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|U.S. Employees
|251
|HQ Location
|Addison, Texas
|Revenue
|-