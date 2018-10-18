FONA International Inc
To determine the Best Small & Medium Workplaces, Fortune partnered with global people analytics firm, Great Place to Work, to analyze anonymous survey feedback representing more than 158,000 US employees.

Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All. Eighty-five percent of our evaluation is based on what employees themselves say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Researchers analyze these experiences relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up, and what’s typical in their industry and region.

Great Place to Work also assesses all employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced.

To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better. Researchers review any anomalies in survey responses, news and financial performance to ensure there aren’t any extraordinary reasons to believe we couldn’t trust a company’s survey results. Companies with 10 to 99 people are considered for the small workplace list; companies with 100 to 999 employees are considered for the medium list.

To find out more about how to become Great Place to Work Certified or to apply to this or other Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com.

To determine 2018's Best Small & Medium Workplaces, Fortune partnered with global people analytics firm, Great Place to Work, to analyze feedback representing more than 158,000 US employees. Take a look at the medium companies below. • Also see: 50 Best Small Workplaces

59.

Convene

Employees say:

 

“The Culture in the company is second to none. every person is made to feel like a member of the Convene family regardless of their position or experience within the company.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Industry Real Estate
Sector -
HQ Location New York, New York
Company Type private
U.S. Employees -
Revenue -
Web Address https://convene.com/

