Cirrus Logic
Employees say:
“The company culture is incredible. I am always meeting great new people and developing friendships. They really care about working hard and playing hard, and make sure to offer great work/life balance, holding events that involve the family.”
“There are many things about Cirrus that are obviously great: the business success, the chance to work on innovative designs, the parties and happy hours, etc. But what’s truly remarkable is the sense of friendship and family that pervades the company. I’ve never experienced such an amazing connection with the people I work with, both professionally and personally. Every day, even during busier and more stressful times, I’m glad to come into work, because these are the people who matter to me the most, and whom I enjoy being around the most.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Electronics
|U.S. Employees
|820
|HQ Location
|Austin
|Revenue
|1500000000