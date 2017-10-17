Castle & Cooke Mortgage
Employees say:
“I seldom have a problem here, but if I do, everyone that touches it takes ownership—no passing the buck. Also, if I have made a mistake, no one points fingers—they just work toward a solution.”
“Being a recent college graduate who is brand-new to the industry and at an entry-level position, it is amazing how important this office makes me feel. They are more than willing to help with anything I do not understand, they celebrate my accomplishments and encourage me to do and be more. I could not enjoy the people I work with more; they make my morning every morning, and they make me feel like my position is truly important!”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|U.S. Employees
|417
|HQ Location
|Draper, Utah
|Revenue
|-