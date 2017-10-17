Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont
Employees say:
“BCBSVT is truly a best place to work. The camaraderie I feel within my department, coupled with the support of my manager and our executive team, makes me feel supported and cared for in my position.”
“This company provides experiences to their staff that foster growth and development. In my over 10 years with the company I have achieved multiple college degrees, improved my health, developed a more open mind about other cultures, and had opportunities to become part of the community.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|U.S. Employees
|417
|HQ Location
|Berlin, Vt.
|Revenue
|887000000