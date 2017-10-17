BlackLine
Employees say:
“BlackLine has an inspiring, fun female entrepreneur as founder and CEO. Decisions here are made quickly, and the company is nimble in embracing change and making things happen quickly and adapting to changing circumstances.”
“BlackLine celebrates everything! When a new client signs on, the whole employee base gets an email. When a new employee starts, the whole employee base gets an email. Each month BlackLine has a companywide ‘kickoff’ to celebrate the ‘wins’ (including new hires, client wins, financial performance, event attendance, etc.) from the past month.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|531
|HQ Location
|Los Angeles
|Revenue
|123100000