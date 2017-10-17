Balyasny Asset Management
Employees say:
“The tone from the top—one of self-development, humility, hard work, hard play—is unique in this industry.”
“Being new to the finance industry, I was impressed by BAM’s commitment to its culture and to creating a positive, friendly workplace environment. Perhaps it’s the firm’s Midwestern roots (or maybe I’ve watched too many movies), but I was surprised by how nice everyone is here. People, including the firm’s founders, are respectful, approachable, and incredibly collaborative. It’s not uncommon to catch the founders participating in an office-wide Ping-Pong competition or inviting portfolio managers and their families to Jackson Hole for a few days of skiing.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|U.S. Employees
|433
|HQ Location
|Chicago
|Revenue
|-