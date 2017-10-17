Avesta
Employees say:
“You will rarely hear ‘that’s not my job’ here. If anyone needs help, someone will step in to help. What you will hear is candid yet constructive feedback to help you succeed … from anyone!”
“Everything revolves around our mission of building community and helping people live abundantly. As we continue to grow in the industry, we always stop and think about why we are doing what we are doing, what it is that drives us, and if we are going to be able to better serve the current residents in that community.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|U.S. Employees
|287
|HQ Location
|Tampa
|Revenue
|-