Asana
Employees say:
“Asana’s culture centers on assigning responsibility to the person in the best position to take it, and then empowering that person to do the job well.”
“There is a genuine sense that people (and management) care at Asana. We openly talk about how we’re feeling about work, what could be improved, etc. I don’t feel afraid to say that I need help or that I need time off to take care of myself. We’re encouraged to have balanced lives, take care of ourselves (physically and mentally), and have an open, supportive workplace.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|202
|HQ Location
|San Francisco
|Revenue
|-